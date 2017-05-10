Former President Abdullah GA1 4l's father passes away
Turkey's 11th President Abdullah Gul's father, Ahmet Hamdi Gul, passed away on May 7 in a hospital in the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri. Ahmet Hamdi Gul, 91, was being treated at the Ac badem Kayseri Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|Fri
|Raz
|2
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|10
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 30
|Simran
|34
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr 26
|Silly
|1
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Apr 25
|Former Armo
|4
|Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13)
|Apr 16
|Chuck
|12
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|Apr '17
|WelbyMD
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC