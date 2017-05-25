Former editor of Turkish news magazine arrested trying to flee to Greece

The editor-in-chief of a now shut-down weekly magazine, who was sentenced to over 22 years in jail on May 22 for "inciting an armed uprising against the Turkish government," was arrested on May 24 in the northwestern province of Edirne while attempting to flee to neighboring Greece, a security source has said. Murat A apan, the editor-in-chief of Nokta magazine that was shut down in the aftermath of last year's coup attempt over links to the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization , accused by Ankara of orchestrating the foiled coup, was handed down an imprisonment of 22 years and six months by Istanbul's 14th High Criminal Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.