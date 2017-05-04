Fire of Anatolia to open to world wit...

Fire of Anatolia to open to world with dance schools

Mustafa ErdoAYan, the founder and general art director of Turkey's internationally acclaimed dance troupe, the Fire of Anatolia, said he had received offers to open dance schools abroad, adding that it was his dream to realize such a project. Synthesizing Anatolian dances with ballet and modern dance, the Fire of Anatolia presents shows on stages across the world.

Chicago, IL

