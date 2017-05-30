EU: Turkey Tensions Ease on Erdogan Visit

A picture of a smiling Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan flanked by EU President Donald Tusk and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker adorned much of Turkey's pro-government media this week. "Erdogan got his picture of his handshake in Brussels, which is really only what he wanted," said political science professor Cengiz Aktar, "because he is looking for legitimacy in his new position as strongman of Turkey."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.