EU: Turkey Tensions Ease on Erdogan V...

EU: Turkey Tensions Ease on Erdogan Visit

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: Voice of America

A picture of a smiling Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan flanked by EU President Donald Tusk and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker adorned much of Turkey's pro-government media this week. "Erdogan got his picture of his handshake in Brussels, which is really only what he wanted," said political science professor Cengiz Aktar, "because he is looking for legitimacy in his new position as strongman of Turkey."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US, Turkey dispute fighting in DC as ambassador... May 24 fingers mcgurke 7
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... May 21 anonymous 14
News The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co... May 20 Quirky 18
News Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09) May 14 Bored 7
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May 5 Raz 2
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May 5 Rabbeen Al Jihad 8
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr '17 Simran 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,558 • Total comments across all topics: 281,449,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC