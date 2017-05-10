EU, Turkey destined to find way forward together, says EU delegation head to Turkey
Turkey and the European Union share a common destiny to walk forward together, according to Christian Berger, the head of the EU delegation to Turkey, who said it was in Ankara's interest to remain on its path to join the bloc. "Both of us are destined to find a way forward together," Berger told the Hurriyet Daily News.
