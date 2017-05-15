Erdogan Visits Trump, Amid Much Friction Between U.S., Turkey
The United States is on a collision course with its NATO ally Turkey, pushing ahead with arming Syrian Kurds after deciding the immediate objective of defeating Islamic State militants outweighs the potential damage to a partnership vital to U.S. interests in the volatile Middle East. The Turks are fiercely opposed to the U.S. plans, seeing the Kurdish fighters as terrorists.
