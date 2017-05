Erdogan to return to Turkey's ruling party as chairman

Supporters of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wearing fez, traditional Ottoman hats, gather for a congress of the ruling Justice and Development Party in Ankara, Turkey, Sunday, May 21, 2017. Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party kicked off an extraordinary congress to re-elect Erdogan as its chairman, following April 16, 2017 referendum on expanding president's powers that removed a constitutional requirement for presidents to cut off ties with their political parties.

