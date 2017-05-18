Erdogan to return to Turkey's ruling party as chairman
Supporters of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wearing fez, traditional Ottoman hats, gather for a congress of the ruling Justice and Development Party in Ankara, Turkey, Sunday, May 21, 2017. Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party kicked off an extraordinary congress to re-elect Erdogan as its chairman, following April 16, 2017 referendum on expanding president's powers that removed a constitutional requirement for presidents to cut off ties with their political parties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|3 hr
|anonymous
|14
|The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co...
|Sat
|Quirky
|18
|Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09)
|May 14
|Bored
|7
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|10
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 30
|Simran
|34
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr 26
|Silly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC