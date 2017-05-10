Erdogan in GCC: Turkey Wants Stronger Economic Ties With Gulf Countries
The Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lay the foundation stone for construction of the new terminal at Kuwait International Airport in Kuwait City on May 9, 2017. Turkey's trade with the energy-rich Gulf is yet to reach its full potential, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, calling for further developing trade with the Gulf states.
