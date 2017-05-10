Erdogan hopeful for breakthrough in dispute on arming Kurds
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed hope on Friday that his upcoming visit to Washington will constitute a new "milestone" for the troubled relations between the two NATO allies. Speaking to reporters before leaving for trips to China and the United States, Erdogan said he was confident that talks with U.S. President Donald Trump next week would lead to a "breaking point" in the U.S. decision to arm Syrian Kurdish rebels.
