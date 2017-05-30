Electricity, Water Cut as Turkey Rebu...

Electricity, Water Cut as Turkey Rebuilds Sur, But Some Residents Remain

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: Voice of America

Sur, a central district in Diyarbakir, which was destroyed in the monthslong clashes in 2015 between Turkish security forces and the youth branch of the Kurdistan Workers Party , is finally being rebuilt. But some families are refusing to leave their homes, saying a state-sponsored subsidy is too low.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US, Turkey dispute fighting in DC as ambassador... May 24 fingers mcgurke 7
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... May 21 anonymous 14
News The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co... May 20 Quirky 18
News Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09) May 14 Bored 7
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May 5 Raz 2
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May 5 Rabbeen Al Jihad 8
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr '17 Simran 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,558 • Total comments across all topics: 281,449,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC