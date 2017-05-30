Electricity, Water Cut as Turkey Rebuilds Sur, But Some Residents Remain
Sur, a central district in Diyarbakir, which was destroyed in the monthslong clashes in 2015 between Turkish security forces and the youth branch of the Kurdistan Workers Party , is finally being rebuilt. But some families are refusing to leave their homes, saying a state-sponsored subsidy is too low.
Read more at Voice of America.
