Eight Turkish patients to receive organs of boy who killed classmate, committed suicide

16 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

The organs of a 16-year-old child in the northwestern Turkish province of Bursa, who killed his classmate before committing suicide on May 5, will be transplanted to eight different patients in the country, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported. Hasan Can killed his classmate Nilufer Acar in their classroom at a high school in the Osmangazi district on May 5 and later committed suicide.

