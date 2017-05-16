Duterte: Turkey, Mongolia want to joi...

Duterte: Turkey, Mongolia want to join Asean

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte said Tuesday that Turkey and Mongolia expressed their intention to join the Association of Southeast Asian Nations . While in China, Duterte said Mongolian Prime Minister Jargaltulgyn Erdenebat and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke to him on separate occasions about joining the Asean.

