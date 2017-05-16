Duterte: Turkey, Mongolia want to join Asean
PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte said Tuesday that Turkey and Mongolia expressed their intention to join the Association of Southeast Asian Nations . While in China, Duterte said Mongolian Prime Minister Jargaltulgyn Erdenebat and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke to him on separate occasions about joining the Asean.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09)
|Sun
|Bored
|7
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|10
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 30
|Simran
|34
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr 26
|Silly
|1
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Apr 25
|Former Armo
|4
|Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13)
|Apr 16
|Chuck
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC