Death toll in bus accident in Turkish resort of Marmaris rises to 23

Death toll in a bus accident in the resort district of Marmaris located in the Aegean province of Mugla has risen to 23, according to Mugla Governor. Eight others were heavily wounded when a tour bus toppled in Marmaris on May 13. The bus was heading to Marmaris from the Buca district of the western province of Izmir for a one-day trip when the driver, Armagan Satm s, lost control of the vehicle in the Sakagecidi region.

