Death toll in bus accident in Turkish...

Death toll in bus accident in Turkish resort of Marmaris rises to 23

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Death toll in a bus accident in the resort district of Marmaris located in the Aegean province of Mugla has risen to 23, according to Mugla Governor. Eight others were heavily wounded when a tour bus toppled in Marmaris on May 13. The bus was heading to Marmaris from the Buca district of the western province of Izmir for a one-day trip when the driver, Armagan Satm s, lost control of the vehicle in the Sakagecidi region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May 5 Raz 2
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May 5 Decency_my strong... 10
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... Apr 25 Former Armo 4
News Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13) Apr 16 Chuck 12
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Apr '17 WelbyMD 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. Ebola
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,296 • Total comments across all topics: 280,996,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC