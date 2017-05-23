Court arrests two Turkish hunger-stri...

Court arrests two Turkish hunger-striking educators on terror charges

An Ankara court on May 23 ordered the arrest of two educators, Nuriye Gulmen and Semih Ozakca, who have been on hunger strike for over 75 days in protest at being dismissed from their posts through state of emergency decrees. Ozakca and Gulmen had earlier been referred to court with the arrest demands on May 23, a day after both were detained from their homes in the capital Ankara.

