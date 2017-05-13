.com | European lawmaker visits Turkey hunger strikers
A European lawmaker on Friday visited an academic and a teacher in Turkey who have been on a hunger strike for more than two months to protest their dismissal by the government. Both were fired under state of emergency decrees declared after last July's failed coup attempt aimed at ousting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|10
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 30
|Simran
|34
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr 26
|Silly
|1
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Apr 25
|Former Armo
|4
|Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13)
|Apr 16
|Chuck
|12
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|Apr '17
|WelbyMD
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC