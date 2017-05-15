China's Xi outlines expansive "Belt and Road" infrastructure plan
Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed ambitious hopes for Asian and European governments to work more closely on finance, law enforcement and a broad range of other issues as leaders from 30 nations issued a joint endorsement Monday of a Beijing-led trade initiative. The "Belt and Road" project is China's biggest foreign initiative to date as Beijing looks for global stature to match its economic success.
