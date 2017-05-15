China's Xi outlines expansive "Belt a...

China's Xi outlines expansive "Belt and Road" infrastructure plan

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed ambitious hopes for Asian and European governments to work more closely on finance, law enforcement and a broad range of other issues as leaders from 30 nations issued a joint endorsement Monday of a Beijing-led trade initiative. The "Belt and Road" project is China's biggest foreign initiative to date as Beijing looks for global stature to match its economic success.

Chicago, IL

