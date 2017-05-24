China's Xi Jinping calls for greater ...

China's Xi Jinping calls for greater counter-terrorism cooperation with Turkey

President Xi Jinping has told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan that the two should deepen counter-terrorism cooperation, amid Chinese concern about ethnic Uygurs from its Xinjiang region fighting with militants in the Middle East. Hundreds, possibly thousands, keen to escape unrest in Xinjiang, have travelled clandestinely via Southeast Asia to Turkey, where many see themselves as sharing religious and cultural ties.

