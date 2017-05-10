Car accident kills chief public prose...

Car accident kills chief public prosecutor in Turkey's west

14 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

A chief public prosecutor and his driver were killed in a car accident in the Merkezefendi district of the western province of Denizli on May 10. Denizli Chief Public Prosecutor Mustafa Alper, 48, and his driver Muzaffer Aksehirli were killed when a truck laden with excavations crashed into their car on a highway. Alper, his bodyguard Ramazan Ugur and Aksehirli were heading to a prison in the Honaz district at around 8:30 a.m. when the truck, driven by Ugur Tufan, 53, hit their car.

