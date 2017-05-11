Builder Mackie Group takes shot at Turkey over $4m Toorak mansion

A builder who took on Turkey in a $1 million tussle over a palatial $4 million Toorak home for the Turkish consul has ended up in month-long hearing at Victoria's planning tribunal. Ralph Mackie, sole director of the Mackie Group of Companies, launched an $856,776 damages claim in 2015 at the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal against the Republic of Turkey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canberra Times.