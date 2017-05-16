Anti-PKK operation launched in Turkey's north following killing of specialized sergeant
Turkish anti-terror teams continued operations against four outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party militants in the northeastern province of Trabzon's Macka district on May 18, after the militants killed a specialized sergeant on May 16 during a previous operation. The officials identified the militants' identities through a camera system set by the Forestry and Water Affairs Directorate in a move to spot wild animals in the region.
