Anti-PKK operation launched in Turkey's north following killing of specialized sergeant

15 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Turkish anti-terror teams continued operations against four outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party militants in the northeastern province of Trabzon's Macka district on May 18, after the militants killed a specialized sergeant on May 16 during a previous operation. The officials identified the militants' identities through a camera system set by the Forestry and Water Affairs Directorate in a move to spot wild animals in the region.

Chicago, IL

