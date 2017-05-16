Amtrak engineer surrenders on charges in crash that killed 8

Senior Republicans on Capitol Hill are demanding the Trump administration take swift and severe action against the Turkish government in response to violence involving members of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's... Senior Republicans on Capitol Hill are demanding the Trump administration take swift and severe action against the Turkish government in response to violence involving members of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security detail. A new study shows that 1 in 6 of newlyweds in the United States married someone of a different race or ethnicity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.