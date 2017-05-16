Amtrak engineer surrenders on charges in crash that killed 8
Senior Republicans on Capitol Hill are demanding the Trump administration take swift and severe action against the Turkish government in response to violence involving members of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's... Senior Republicans on Capitol Hill are demanding the Trump administration take swift and severe action against the Turkish government in response to violence involving members of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security detail. A new study shows that 1 in 6 of newlyweds in the United States married someone of a different race or ethnicity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co...
|1 hr
|CodeTalker
|14
|Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09)
|May 14
|Bored
|7
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|10
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 30
|Simran
|34
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr 26
|Silly
|1
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Apr 25
|Former Armo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC