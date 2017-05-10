Alparslan Celik, suspect of for the m...

Alparslan Celik, suspect of for the murder of a Russian pilot Oleg Peshkov.

Egypt Today

Ankara's intelligence agency is believed to be recruiting retired military personnel to provide support for armed groups operating in Syria, through the Grey Wolves Brigades. The Grey Wolves is a nationalist armed organization which used to target leftists in the 1970s.

Chicago, IL

