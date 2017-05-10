7-year-old Syrian refugee Bana Alabed...

7-year-old Syrian refugee Bana Alabed gets Turkish ID

16 hrs ago

The 7-year-old Syrian girl whose photos and tweets have made her one of the most prominent faces of the Syrian civil war was granted Turkish citizenship on Friday, according to the Turkish government. Bana Alabed began tweeting last year about her wartime experiences during the siege of eastern Aleppo.

