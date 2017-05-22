642 militants 'neutralized' in Turkey since 2017: Ministry

A total of 642 militants have been neutralized in Turkey since 2017, the Turkish Interior Ministry said on May 22, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported. In a report on counter-terrorism, the ministry said 4,786 operations were conducted since Jan. 1. Some 642 militants were neutralized, with 316 of them captured dead and 133 of them surrendered, it said.

