642 militants 'neutralized' in Turkey since 2017: Ministry
A total of 642 militants have been neutralized in Turkey since 2017, the Turkish Interior Ministry said on May 22, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported. In a report on counter-terrorism, the ministry said 4,786 operations were conducted since Jan. 1. Some 642 militants were neutralized, with 316 of them captured dead and 133 of them surrendered, it said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US, Turkey dispute fighting in DC as ambassador...
|14 hr
|UidiotRaceUMAKEWO...
|3
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|Sun
|anonymous
|14
|The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co...
|May 20
|Quirky
|18
|Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09)
|May 14
|Bored
|7
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|10
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 30
|Simran
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC