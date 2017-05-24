24 Killed in Turkey as Bus Veers Off Cliff
The death toll in Saturday's bus accident in the southwestern Turkey has risen to 24, according to a provincial governor. The minibus veered off a cliff in Mugla province, as it was heading to Marmaris from the Buca district of the western province of Izmir for an event on Mothers' Day.
