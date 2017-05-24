24 Killed in Turkey as Bus Veers Off ...

24 Killed in Turkey as Bus Veers Off Cliff

The death toll in Saturday's bus accident in the southwestern Turkey has risen to 24, according to a provincial governor. The minibus veered off a cliff in Mugla province, as it was heading to Marmaris from the Buca district of the western province of Izmir for an event on Mothers' Day.

