2 journalists from opposition newspaper detained in Turkey

Mustafa Balbay, an opposition lawmaker and a former journalist, speaks to the media after the detention warrants have been issued for four people at the opposition Sozcu newspaper, a staunch supporter of the legacy of Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and a vocal critic of Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, May 19, 2017. The state-run Anadolu news agency said Friday the warrants against the nationalist Sozcu newspaper's owner and three others were for committing crimes on behalf of the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen without being members.

