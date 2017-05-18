2 journalists from opposition newspaper detained in Turkey
Mustafa Balbay, an opposition lawmaker and a former journalist, speaks to the media after the detention warrants have been issued for four people at the opposition Sozcu newspaper, a staunch supporter of the legacy of Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and a vocal critic of Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, May 19, 2017. The state-run Anadolu news agency said Friday the warrants against the nationalist Sozcu newspaper's owner and three others were for committing crimes on behalf of the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen without being members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|7 hr
|Whiskey Drinking ...
|2
|The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co...
|14 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|17
|Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09)
|May 14
|Bored
|7
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|10
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 30
|Simran
|34
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr 26
|Silly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC