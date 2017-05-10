10 percent rise in weapons used by ci...

10 percent rise in weapons used by civilians in Turkey in first three months of 2017

Read more: Turkish Daily News

The number of weapons used by civilians in Turkey rose by 10 percent in the first three months of 2017, according to statistics released by the Interior Ministry. The total number of licensed weapons used by civilians reached 338,052 with the increase, the ministry said upon a parliamentary question regarding individual arming by independent lawmaker Aylin Nazl aka.

