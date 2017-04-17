Wladimir Klitschko v Anthony Joshua: ...

Wladimir Klitschko v Anthony Joshua: Hughie Fury gives verdict on fight

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is confident that former division king Wladimir Klitschko will not be able to find any weaknesses. As Parker prepares for his first mandatory defence of his WBO belt against Fury, Hearn is hoping that a victory will allow Joshua the chance to fight Parker and add to his IBF and WBC belts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13) 16 hr Chuck 12
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) 18 hr Jay is mentally ill 32
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Apr 6 WelbyMD 10
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo... Apr 4 anonymous 3
News Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15) Apr 3 Masquerade 3
News Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's... Mar 21 Stan 1946 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,073 • Total comments across all topics: 280,359,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC