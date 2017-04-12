Will death penalty be the death knell...

Will death penalty be the death knell for EU-Turkey talks?

Turkey and the European Union have spent three decades trying to unite, but the EU membership talks seem to be moving toward a permafrost that would effectively end a project that was as majestic as it proved elusive. After the 28-nation EU gave the referendum victory of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the frostiest of receptions and even questioned its legitimacy, the president took a step that may have been one too far: talking about reinstating the death penalty.

