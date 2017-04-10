Voting underway in Turkey's historic political referendum
Turkish voters were casting their ballots Sunday in a historic referendum on whether to approve constitutional reforms that would greatly expand the powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. If the "yes" vote prevails Sunday, the 18 constitutional changes will replace Turkey's parliamentary system of government with a presidential one, abolishing the office of the prime minister.
