Two killed in 'accidential' southeast Turkey blast1 hour ago
Two people were killed in an explosion which shook police headquarters in the southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir, which a minister said was an accident during repair work. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said no external forces had been involved in the incident yesterday in the restive majority Kurdish city which happened during repairs on armoured vehicles.
