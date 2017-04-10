Two killed in 'accidential' southeast...

Two killed in 'accidential' southeast Turkey blast1 hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Two people were killed in an explosion which shook police headquarters in the southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir, which a minister said was an accident during repair work. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said no external forces had been involved in the incident yesterday in the restive majority Kurdish city which happened during repairs on armoured vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Apr 6 WelbyMD 10
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo... Apr 4 anonymous 3
News Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15) Apr 3 Masquerade 3
News Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's... Mar 21 Stan 1946 2
News Erdogan sees 'crusade against Islam' behind ECJ... Mar 17 Chuck 2
News Poll: Dutch Prime Minister Rutte beats anti-Isl... Mar 16 Khan 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,471 • Total comments across all topics: 280,231,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC