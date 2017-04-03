Speaking to reporters in Paphos, President Nikos Anastasiades said that with negotiations for the solution of the Cyprus problem back on track he hoped that everybody concerned realised that realism was paramount to the successful outcome of the talks. "I hope that Turkey will contribute in assisting the Turkish Cypriot leader to return to the negotiations with proposals that do not serve the interests of third parties," said Anastasiades.

