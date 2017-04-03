Speaking to reporters in Paphos, President Nikos Anastasiades said that with negotiations for the solution of the Cyprus problem back on track he hoped that everybody concerned realised that realism was paramount to the successful outcome of the talks. "I hope that Turkey will contribute in assisting the Turkish Cypriot leader to return to the negotiations with proposals that do not serve the interests of third parties," said Anastasiades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|Apr 6
|WelbyMD
|10
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr 5
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo...
|Apr 4
|anonymous
|3
|Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15)
|Apr 3
|Masquerade
|3
|Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's...
|Mar 21
|Stan 1946
|2
|Erdogan sees 'crusade against Islam' behind ECJ...
|Mar 17
|Chuck
|2
|Poll: Dutch Prime Minister Rutte beats anti-Isl...
|Mar 16
|Khan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC