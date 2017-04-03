Turks living in the Netherlands begin...

Turks living in the Netherlands begin voting in referendum

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Turks living in the Netherlands have begun voting in a referendum that could give Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan more power. Booths opened Wednesday in Amsterdam, The Hague and the eastern city of Deventer so that around 250,000 Turkish voters who live in the Netherlands can take part in the referendum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... 12 hr Twisted Bark 2
News Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo... Tue anonymous 3
News Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15) Apr 3 Masquerade 3
News Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's... Mar 21 Stan 1946 2
News Erdogan sees 'crusade against Islam' behind ECJ... Mar 17 Chuck 2
News Poll: Dutch Prime Minister Rutte beats anti-Isl... Mar 16 Khan 3
News What Europe should learn from Turkey's headscar... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,004 • Total comments across all topics: 280,080,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC