TURKPA delegation in Ankara to observ...

TURKPA delegation in Ankara to observe constitutional referendum

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Trend

A delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking Countries is now in Ankara to observe the referendum on constitutional amendments, to be held in Turkey on Apr. 16, said a TURKPA message. The TURKPA delegation headed by Ahliman Amiraslanov, chairman of Azerbaijan's parliamentary health committee, held a series of meetings on the eve of the nationwide referendum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Apr 6 WelbyMD 10
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo... Apr 4 anonymous 3
News Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15) Apr 3 Masquerade 3
News Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's... Mar 21 Stan 1946 2
News Erdogan sees 'crusade against Islam' behind ECJ... Mar 17 Chuck 2
News Poll: Dutch Prime Minister Rutte beats anti-Isl... Mar 16 Khan 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,689 • Total comments across all topics: 280,332,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC