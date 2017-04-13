Turkish President to start new diplomatic blitz with India visit6 min ago

New Delhi, April 22 Fresh after narrowly winning a referendum that gives him more powers in his current post, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to launch a new foreign policy initiative starting with a visit to India at the end of this month. Erdogan, accompanied by the Turkish economy and trade ministers, will visit New Delhi on April 30 where he is expected to hold talks with his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee, Hurriyet Daily News reported.

