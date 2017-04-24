Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives on two-day visit to...
New Delhi, April 30: Embarking on his first foreign visit after winning the high-stake referendum in Turkey, President Tayyip Erdogan arrived India on a two-day visit. He was received here by Indian President Pranab Mukherjee.
