Turkish opposition urges board to cancel referendum result

Turkey's main opposition party urged the country's electoral board Monday to cancel the results of a landmark referendum that granted sweeping new powers to the nation's president, citing what it called substantial voting irregularities. Turkey's electoral board confirmed the "yes" victory in the referendum and said the final results would be declared in 11-12 days.

Chicago, IL

