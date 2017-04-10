Turkish opposition challenges presidential powers vote
Days after Turkey's election authority rejected a request to annul the referendum on boosting the president's powers, the country's main opposition party on Friday took its petition to the nation's highest administrative court. The opposition party is contesting the results of Sunday's referendum due to a number of voting irregularities, in particular an electoral board decision to accept ballots without official stamps, contrary to Turkish law.
