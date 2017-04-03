Turkish Leader Erdogan Assails Europe, Calls It 'Sick,' 'Collapsing'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has again raised the rhetoric against Europe, indicating he will reassess his country's bid to join the European Union and saying Europe "will pay for what they have done" against the Turkish people. In a speech on April 9 in Izmir, Erdogan said the EU bid will be back "on the table" after the April 16 Turkish constitutional referendum that if successful will sharply increase his ruling powers.

