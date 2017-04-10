Turkish election board rejects appeals to annul referendumAccording...

Turkish election board rejects appeal...

Turkish election board rejects appeals to annul referendum

Ankara, April 19 Turkey's Supreme Election Board rejected on Wednesday main opposition parties' appeals to annul the constitutional referendum results. The board agreed to reject the petitions submitted by the Republican People's Party , the Peoples' Democratic Party and the Patriotic Party to annul the April 16 constitutional reform referendum, the YSK announced in a written statement.

