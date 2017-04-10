Turkish election board rejects appeals to annul referendumAccording...
Ankara, April 19 Turkey's Supreme Election Board rejected on Wednesday main opposition parties' appeals to annul the constitutional referendum results. The board agreed to reject the petitions submitted by the Republican People's Party , the Peoples' Democratic Party and the Patriotic Party to annul the April 16 constitutional reform referendum, the YSK announced in a written statement.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|33
|Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13)
|Apr 16
|Chuck
|12
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|Apr 6
|WelbyMD
|10
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr 5
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo...
|Apr 4
|anonymous
|3
|Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15)
|Apr 3
|Masquerade
|3
|Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's...
|Mar 21
|Stan 1946
|2
