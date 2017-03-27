Turkish coup soldiers were ordered to shoot at will: Indictment

The soldiers who participated in the July 15, 2016, failed coup attempt were ordered to shoot at will, according to an indictment prepared by Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office regarding coup activities at the Ak nc Air Base. The 4,658-page indictment, which includes a total of 481 suspects, was sent to court on March 31. The Ak nc Air Base was used as the center of the failed coup attempt on the night of the foiled coup.

