Turkish Banker Is Indicted by U.S. in Iran Sanctions Case

The case against a Turkish banker arrested at a New York airport last week moved a step closer to a trial after a U.S. grand jury accused him of conspiring to help Iran launder money through the U.S. financial system. The indictment against Mehmet Hakan Atilla, a deputy chief executive at Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS, one of Turkey's largest banks, is largely a legal formality that adds him as a defendant to the case against Reza Zarrab, a Turkish-Iranian businessman.

