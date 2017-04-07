Turkish Banker Is Indicted by U.S. in...

Turkish Banker Is Indicted by U.S. in Iran Sanctions Case

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

The case against a Turkish banker arrested at a New York airport last week moved a step closer to a trial after a U.S. grand jury accused him of conspiring to help Iran launder money through the U.S. financial system. The indictment against Mehmet Hakan Atilla, a deputy chief executive at Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS, one of Turkey's largest banks, is largely a legal formality that adds him as a defendant to the case against Reza Zarrab, a Turkish-Iranian businessman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Thu WelbyMD 10
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo... Apr 4 anonymous 3
News Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15) Apr 3 Masquerade 3
News Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's... Mar 21 Stan 1946 2
News Erdogan sees 'crusade against Islam' behind ECJ... Mar 17 Chuck 2
News Poll: Dutch Prime Minister Rutte beats anti-Isl... Mar 16 Khan 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,485 • Total comments across all topics: 280,140,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC