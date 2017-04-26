Turkish airstrikes kill at least 18 Kurds in Iraq, Syria, drawing condemnation from U.S. coalition
Fighters from the Kurdish People's Protection Units and Kurdish police, known as the Asayish, visit the site of Turkish airstrikes near northeastern Syrian Kurdish town of Derik Tuesday. Turkish warplanes killed more than 20 Kurdish fighters in strikes in Syria and Iraq, where the Kurds are key players in the battle against the Islamic State group.
