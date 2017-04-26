Turkish airstrikes kill at least 18 K...

Turkish airstrikes kill at least 18 Kurds in Iraq, Syria, drawing condemnation from U.S. coalition

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Fighters from the Kurdish People's Protection Units and Kurdish police, known as the Asayish, visit the site of Turkish airstrikes near northeastern Syrian Kurdish town of Derik Tuesday. Turkish warplanes killed more than 20 Kurdish fighters in strikes in Syria and Iraq, where the Kurds are key players in the battle against the Islamic State group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... 2 hr Former Armo 4
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 33
News Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13) Apr 16 Chuck 12
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Apr 6 WelbyMD 10
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo... Apr 4 anonymous 3
News Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15) Apr 3 Masquerade 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,078 • Total comments across all topics: 280,563,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC