Turkey's vote and the role of the media

Turkey 's constitutional referendum - if implemented - will grant President Erdogan sweeping powers. What role did the media play in the "Yes" campaign - and what does the vote mean for Turkey's democracy? With a staggeringly unequal amount of live news coverage for the opposing campaigns - 458 hours for Recep Tayyip Erdogan's "Yes" camp versus 45 in total for the "No" campaign, respectively - the media played a significant role in the outcome of the referendum.

