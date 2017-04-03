Turkey's rival parties rally for votes ahead of referendum1 hour ago

Turkey's rival parties rally for vote...

Istanbul, April 9 Turkey's political parties held mass rallies on Saturday, a week ahead of a referendum on whether to shift to the presidential system. The "yes" campaign led by the ruling Justice and Development Party and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gathered in Istanbul's Yenikapi Square for its biggest rally so far, with the participation of nearly one million people, Xinhua news agency reported.

