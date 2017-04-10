Turkey's President Erdogan: a popular...

Turkey's President Erdogan: a popular but polarizing figure

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Few men can claim to have dominated politics in Turkey - or polarized his people - as much as Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the 63-year-old president who has urged his nation to approve reforms that will greatly expand his powers. Rising from humble origins to take the helm of the country's government in 2003 as prime minister, Erdogan quickly attracted a fervent following from his support base, but became feared and hated by many who saw him as an increasingly autocratic, power-hungry leader seeking to erode Turkey's secular traditions by imposing his conservative, religious views.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Apr 6 WelbyMD 10
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo... Apr 4 anonymous 3
News Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15) Apr 3 Masquerade 3
News Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's... Mar 21 Stan 1946 2
News Erdogan sees 'crusade against Islam' behind ECJ... Mar 17 Chuck 2
News Poll: Dutch Prime Minister Rutte beats anti-Isl... Mar 16 Khan 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,689 • Total comments across all topics: 280,332,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC