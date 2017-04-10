Turkey's President Erdogan: a popular but polarizing figure

Few men can claim to have dominated politics in Turkey - or polarized his people - as much as Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the 63-year-old president who has urged his nation to approve reforms that will greatly expand his powers. Rising from humble origins to take the helm of the country's government in 2003 as prime minister, Erdogan quickly attracted a fervent following from his support base, but became feared and hated by many who saw him as an increasingly autocratic, power-hungry leader seeking to erode Turkey's secular traditions by imposing his conservative, religious views.

