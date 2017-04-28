Turkey's Kurdish Agenda

Any doubts that Turkey's involvement in the conflict against Islamic State is purely symbolic were dispelled by a latest round of air strikes against Kurdish positions in northeast Syria and Iraq's Sinjar region, killing at least 20 fighters. . Iraqi government officials were flawed by the action, infuriated by its audacity; the US State Department was troubled and confused.

