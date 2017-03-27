Turkey's Erdogan says he's 'guardian ...

Turkey's Erdogan says he's 'guardian of peace,' as seeks Kurds' support

President Tayyip Erdogan described himself as a "guardian of peace" on Saturday as he called on Kurds in conflict-torn southeast Turkey to vote 'yes' in a referendum in two weeks time on reforms that would grant him sweeping new powers. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters during a rally for the upcoming referendum in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, April 1, 2017.

