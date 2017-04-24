Turkey's electoral board releases fin...

Turkey's electoral board releases final referendum tally

Turkey's electoral authority on Thursday released the official tally of the country's referendum, saying President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's "yes" camp won narrowly in the vote that will greatly boost the powers of his office. The referendum, disputed by the opposition, approved a series of constitutional amendments transforming Turkey's parliamentary government system into a presidential one, abolishing the office of the prime minister and granting the president executive powers.

Chicago, IL

