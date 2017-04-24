Turkey's Central Bank to maintain current tight stance to balance risks on inflation: Governor
The Turkish Central Bank will maintain its current tight stance in monetary policy in order to balance risks on inflation, Central Bank Gov. Murat Cetinkaya said on April 24, after consumer price growth soared to an 8.5-year high in March. "We will maintain our tight stance in monetary policy until a visible improvement is seen in the inflation outlook," he said in a speech at the bank's annual meeting in Ankara, as quoted by Reuters.
